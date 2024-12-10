How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/10/2024

U.S. stock indexes drifted lower in the runup to the highlight of the week for the market, the latest update on inflation.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Tuesday and marked its first back-to-back losses in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite also fell 0.3%.

Oracle dragged on the market after reporting weaker growth than analysts expected. Treasury yields rose in the bond market ahead of Wednesday’s inflation report, which will be among the final big pieces of data before the Federal Reserve’s meeting on interest rates next week.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 17.94 points, or 0.3%, to 6,034.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.10 points, or 0.3%, to 44,247.83.

The Nasdaq composite fell 49.45 points, or 0.3%, to 19,687.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.06 points, or 0.4%, to 2,382.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 55.36 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 394.69 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 172.53 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.22 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,265.08 points, or 26.5%.

The Dow is up 6,558.29 points, or 17.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,675.89 points, or 31.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 355.70 points, or 17.5%.

