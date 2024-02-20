How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/20/2024

Technology stocks led Wall Street broadly lower as chipmaker Nvidia pulled back ahead of its earnings report this week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Tuesday. The benchmark index is coming off only its second losing week in the last 16.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 0.9% and the Dow lost 0.2%.

Nvidia, which has ridden a wave of investor enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, lost 4.4%. The stock has more than tripled over the past year.

Walmart rose 3.2% after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter and issuing sales forecasts that came in ahead of what Wall Street was expecting.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.06 points, or 0.6%, to 4,975.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.19 points, or 0.2%, to 38,563.80

The Nasdaq composite fell 144.87 points, or 0.9%, to 15,630.78

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.60 points, or 1.4%, to 2,004.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 205.68 points, or 4.3%.

The Dow is up 874.26 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 619.43 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.93 points, or 1.1%.

