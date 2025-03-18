How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 3/18/2025
U.S. stocks went back to falling, and Big Tech again led the way.
The S&P 500 lost 1.1% Tuesday for its latest swerve in a scary, weekslong ride. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.7%.
Tesla and stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry were again some of the heaviest weights on the market. They’ve been among the hardest hit in Wall Street’s recent sell-off caused by uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s trade war. Treasury yields slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates coming Wednesday.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 60.46 points, or 1.1%, to 5,614.66.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260.32 points, or 0.6%, to 41,581.31.
The Nasdaq composite fell 304.55 points, or 1.7%, to 17,504.12.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.40 points, or 0.9%, to 2,049.94.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 24.28 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is up 93.12 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 249.97 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 5.84 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 266.97 points, or 4.5%.
The Dow is down 962.91 points, or 2.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,806.68 points, or 9.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 180.22 points, or 8.1%.
