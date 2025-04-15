How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/15/2025

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close in a rare quiet day for financial markets worldwide.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped less than 0.1%.

The modest moves were a respite for Wall Street following weeks of huge swings caused by President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Perhaps more importantly, the U.S. bond market and U.S. dollar showed more signs of calm after their sudden and sharp moves last week raised worries that they were losing their status as safe-haven investments because of the trade war.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 9.34 points, or 0.2%, to 5,396.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 155.83 points, or 0.4%, to 40,368.96.

The Nasdaq composite fell 8.32 points, or less than 0.1%, to 16,823.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.04 points, or 0.1%, to 1,882.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 33.27 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 156.25 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 98.71 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.72 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 485 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is down 2,175.26 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,487.63 points, or 12.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 347.24 points, or 15.6%.

