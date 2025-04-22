How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/22/2025

U.S. stocks jumped in a widespread rally and more than made up for their sharp drops from the day before.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Tuesday to erase Monday’s loss, which came on worries about President Donald Trump’s trade war and his attacks on the head of the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.7%.

Equifax, 3M and other companies reporting better profits than analysts expected helped lead the way. The value of the U.S. dollar also stabilized after sliding against the euro and other competitors, while Treasury yields held steadier in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 129.56 points, or 2.5%, to 5,287.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,016.57 points, or 2.7%, to 39,186.98.

The Nasdaq composite rose 429.52 points, or 2.7%, to 16,300.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 49.96 points, or 2.7%, to 1,890.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.06 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 44.75 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 13.97 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.66 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 593.87 points, or 10.1%.

The Dow is down 3,357.24 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,010.37 points, or 15.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 339.88 points, or 15.2%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.