How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 6/11/2024

Stocks drifted to a mixed close overall on Wall Street, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite still managed to notch more record highs.

A big gain in Apple helped push both indexes higher Tuesday. The S&P 500 added 0.3%, driven largely by gains in tech stocks, even though more stocks fell than rose within the index. The Nasdaq climbed 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.

The Federal Reserve announces its latest decision on interest rates on Wednesday and is widely expected to leave rates where they are. Apple jumped 7.3% after highlighting its push into artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.53 points, or 0.3%, to 5,375.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.62 points, or 0.3%, to 38,747.42.

The Nasdaq composite rose 151.02 points, or 0.9%, to 17,343.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.27 points, or 0.4%, to 2,024.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.33 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 51.57 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 210.42 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.21 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 605.49 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is up 1,057.88 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,332.19 points, or 15.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.73 points, or 0.1%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.