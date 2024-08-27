How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/27/2024

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up to another record high on a mixed day of trading for Wall Street.

The Dow eked out a gain of 9 points, or less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

The parent company of the Paramount movie studio fell more than 7% after Edgar Bronfman Jr., the former head of Warner Music Group, abandoned his bid for the company, clearing the way for it to be acquired by the media company Skydance.

Treasury yields held steady in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.96 points, or 0.2%, to 5,625.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.98 points, less than 0.1%, to 41,250.50.

The Nasdaq composite rose 29.05 points, or 0.2%, to 17,754.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.93 points, or 0.7%, to 2,203.00

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 8.81 points, or 0.2%

The Dow is up 75.42 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 122.97 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.70, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 855.97 points, or 17.9%.

The Dow is up 3,560.96 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,743.47 points, or 18.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 175.92 points, or 8.7%.

