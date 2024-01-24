How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/24/2024

Wall Street ended mixed after strong gains for Netflix and some influential technology stocks helped offset losses across much of the U.S. stock market.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%. Stocks elsewhere around the world rose after China announced measures to boost what’s been a disappointingly weak recovery for the world’s second-largest economy.

Treasury yields were mixed after a preliminary report suggested growth for U.S. business output is accelerating, while inflation pressures may be easing. Netflix jumped after reporting bigger-than-expected subscriber gains.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.95 points, or 0.1%, to 4,868.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.06 points, or 0.3%, to 37,806.39.

The Nasdaq composite rose 55.97 points, or 0.4%, to 15,481.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.40 points, or 0.7%, to 1,961.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.74 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 57.41 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 170.95 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.47 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 98.72 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 116.85 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 470.57 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.21 points, or 3.2%.

