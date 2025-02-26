How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/26/2025

U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish after climbing in the morning but then running out of momentum.

The S&P 500 finished the day an iota higher, less than 0.1%, but enough to break a four-day losing streak that had knocked it off its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3%.

A rise for Nvidia and drop for Apple helped to sway the market back and forth through the day. General Motors revved higher after saying it would send more cash to investors. Treasury yields fell again as worries about economic growth continued.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,956.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 188.04 points, or 0.4%, to 43,433.12.

The Nasdaq composite rose 48.88 points, or 0.3%, to 19,075.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.09 points, or 0.2%, to 2,174.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 57.07 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 5.10 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 448.74 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 21.18 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 74.43 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 888.90 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 235.53 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.98 points, or 2.5%.

