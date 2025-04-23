How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 4/23/2025

U.S. stocks rose as a worldwide rally came back around to Wall Street.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to back off his criticism of the Federal Reserve and his tough talk in his trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.5%.

Treasury yields also eased in the U.S. bond market after Trump said he has no intention to fire the Fed’s chair and that his tariffs could come down on China imports. Stocks also rallied across much of Europe and Asia.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 88.10 points, or 1.7%, to 5,375.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 419.59 points, or 1.1%, to 39,606.57.

The Nasdaq composite rose 407.63 points, or 2.5%, to 16,708.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.86 points, or 1.5%, to 1,919.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 93.16 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 464.34 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 421.60 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.52 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 505.77 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is down 2,937.65 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,602.74 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 311.02 points, or 13.9%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.