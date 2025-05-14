How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 5/14/2025
Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street, holding on to most of the gains they made earlier in the week after the U.S. and China declared a temporary cease-fire in their trade war.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday. Most stocks in the index lost ground, but solid gains for several heavyweight technology companies like Nvidia helped pull the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%.
American Eagle Outfitters sank 6.4% after becoming the latest company to pull its financial forecasts. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.03 points, or 0.1%, to 5,892.58.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.37 points, or 0.2%, to 42,051.06.
The Nasdaq composite rose 136.72 points, or 0.7%, to 19,146.81.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.54 points, or 0.9%, to 2,083.80.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 232.67 points, or 4.1%.
The Dow is up 801.68 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,217.89, or 6.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 60.73 points, or 3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 10.95 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 493.16 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 163.98 or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 146.35 points, or 6.6%.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.