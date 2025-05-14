How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 5/14/2025

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street, holding on to most of the gains they made earlier in the week after the U.S. and China declared a temporary cease-fire in their trade war.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday. Most stocks in the index lost ground, but solid gains for several heavyweight technology companies like Nvidia helped pull the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%.

American Eagle Outfitters sank 6.4% after becoming the latest company to pull its financial forecasts. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.03 points, or 0.1%, to 5,892.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.37 points, or 0.2%, to 42,051.06.

The Nasdaq composite rose 136.72 points, or 0.7%, to 19,146.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.54 points, or 0.9%, to 2,083.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 232.67 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 801.68 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,217.89, or 6.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.73 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 10.95 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 493.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 163.98 or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 146.35 points, or 6.6%.

