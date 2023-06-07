How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/7/2023

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close as drops for Microsoft and other big-name tech stocks overshadowed gains for much of the rest of Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Wednesday even though the majority of stocks within the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 91 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite lagged the market with a loss of 1.3%.

Tech stocks dropped as yields rose in the Treasury market. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time since January, ahead of a decision on interest rates next week by the Federal Reserve.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.33 points, or 0.4%, to 4,267.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.74 points, or 0.3%, to 33,665.02.

The Nasdaq composite fell 171.52 points, or 1.3% to 13,104.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.05 points, or 1.8%, to 1,888.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.85 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 97.74 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 135.87 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 57.54 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 428.02 points, or 11.1%.

The Dow is up 517.77 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,638.41 points, or 25.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 127.20 points, or 7.2%.

