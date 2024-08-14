How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/14/2024

Wall Street ticked higher after the latest update on inflation came in almost exactly as economists expected.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday, coming off one of its best days of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite ended basically flat.

Treasury yields were steady after the U.S. government said consumers paid prices for food, gasoline and other things last month that were 2.9% higher than a year earlier. The data should keep the Federal Reserve on track to cut its main interest rate in September.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.78 points, or 0.4%, to 5,455.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.75 points, or 0.6%, to 40,008.39.

The Nasdaq composite rose 4.99 points, or less than 0.1%, to 17,192.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.87 points, or 0.5%, to 2,084.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 111.05 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 510.85 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 447.30 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.40 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 685.38 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 2,318.85 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,181.25 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 57.25 points, or 2.8%.

