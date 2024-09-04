How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/4/2024

Stocks lost more ground on Wall Street Wednesday, led by declines in the technology and energy sectors.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Wednesday, following a 2.1% drop a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. The Dow managed a gain of 38 points, or 0.1%.

Job openings in the U.S. fell unexpectedly in July, a sign that hiring could cool in the coming months. Shares of U.S. Steel sank 17.5% after the Biden administration signaled it’s open to formally blocking the company’s acquisition by Nippon Steel of Japan. The price of U.S. crude oil fell below $70 a barrel.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.86 points, or 0.2%, to 5,520.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.04 points, or 0.1%, to 40,974.97

The Nasdaq composite fell 52 points, or 0.3%, to 17,084.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.99 points, or 0.2%, to 2,145.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 128.33 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is down 588.11 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 629.33 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 72.41 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 750.24 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is up 3,285.43 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,072.94 points, or 13.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 118.14 points, or 5.8%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.