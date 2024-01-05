India’s foreign minister signs a deal to increase imports of electricity from Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — India’s foreign minister concluded a two-day trip to Nepal on Friday, during which he signed an agreement to increase the amount of electricity India imports from its neighbor.

“I assure you we are committed to extending our steadfast support and work with same earnestness to further realize the potential of the relationship for the full benefit of the people of the two countries,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in Kathmandu Friday, just before flying home.

India, which surrounds Nepal on three sides, has major influence on the country’s economy and politics.

Jaishankar arrived in Nepal Thursday where he met Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and President Ram Chandra Poudel and took part in a joint meeting where bilateral relations were discussed.

The two countries signed an long-term power trade agreement Thursday where India agreed to “to strive to increase the … export of power from Nepal to India to 10,000 megawatts within a timeframe of 10 years,” according to a press statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

“During my visit this time we have signed some really important agreements both in the areas of power sector cooperation as well as project implementation,” Jaishankar said. “And I am very confident that these will positively impact the lives of the ordinary person in Nepal.”

Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, currently only has a capacity of about 2,600 megawatts of electricity but has several hydroelectricity projects that are being built or planned.

Nepal depends on its giant neighbor for importing most oil products.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, the government of India is committed to continue redefining its relationship with partners in our neighborhood, especially with Nepal,” Jaishankar said.

