Insmed, Agios rise; DraftKings, Atlantica fall, Tuesday, 5/28/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

United States Cellular Corp. (USM), up $1.33 to $44.31.

T-Mobile is buying the telecommunications company’s wireless operations and some spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

Energy Transfer LP (ET), up 1 cent to $15.45.

The natural gas pipeline services company is buying WTG Midstream.

Insmed Inc. (INSM), up $24.94 to $46.94.

The biopharmaceutical company said a potential lung disease treatment met a key goal in a pivotal study.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), up $6.69 to $38.19.

The biopharmaceutical company will sell rights to its 15% royalty on a potential brain cancer drug for $905 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT), up $4.62 to $32.14.

The drug developer said is potential Cushing syndrome treatment met a key study goal and it expects to apply for U.S. approval in the third quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), down $5.25 to $35.57.

The online sports betting company reportedly faces higher taxes in Illinois following a budget action in the state senate.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc. (AY), down $1.28 to $22.14.

Energy Capital Partners is buying the owner of electric power assets.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $2.16 to $53.70.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.