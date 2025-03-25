Israeli legislators pass state budget in a move that shores up Netanyahu’s government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s parliament passed a state budget on Tuesday, a move that shores up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

The budget’s passing could grant Netanyahu months of political stability at a time when he faces serious public pressure over the war in Gaza and other contentious government decisions.

The budget vote was seen as a key test for Netanyahu’s coalition, which is made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties. They had demanded and largely received hefty sums for their constituents in exchange for support for the funding package.

