JetBlue informs Spirit “certain conditions” of $3.8 billion buyout deal may not be met by deadline

By The Associated Press
FILE - A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport for a landing, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. What's next for Spirit Airlines, now that it won't be merging with JetBlue? Some Wall Street analysts are starting to raise the possibility of bankruptcy. Spirit Airlines stock was falling again on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024, a day after a federal judge blocked JetBlue's proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways warned Friday that it may end its bid to acquire low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines as soon as this weekend, sending Spirit shares tumbling.

A federal judge this month sided with the Justice Department and blocked JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit, though the airlines have filed their intention to appeal with a higher court.

JetBlue said Friday that it has told Spirit certain conditions of their deal might not be met by a deadline, which could lead JetBlue to terminate the deal as early as Sunday.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. slumped 16% immediately after JetBlue disclosed its view of the potential merger in a regulatory filing.

