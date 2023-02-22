Korea’s Hybe completes purchase of 14.8% stake in rival SM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS, said Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of a 14.8% stake in rival SM Entertainment, making it SM’s largest single shareholder.

The acquisition was finalized even as SM Entertainment accused Hybe staging a hostile takeover to control the firm by purchasing shares from Lee Soo-man, SM’s founder. Lee’s influence in the firm has waned after an activist fund successfully campaigned for stricter oversight of its corporate governance.

Hybe earlier said it plans to purchase a further 25% of SM shares from investors at 120,000 won per share, which would take its total stake to almost 40%.

In an open letter to “fans, artists, employees and shareholders” of SM Entertainment on Wednesday, Hybe CEO Park Jiwon said that SM will move to become a company with a “transparent governance structure that prioritizes shareholder value.”

SM will be given “complete autonomy” when it comes to creative work akin to the other labels operated by Hybe, he said.

A logo of SM Entertainment is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS, said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, that it has completed its acquisition of a 14.8% stake in rival SM Entertainment, making it SM’s largest single shareholder. (Jin Yeon-su/Yonhap via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jin Yeon-su FILE - Korean pop band BTS performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS, said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, it has completed its acquisition of a 14.8% stake in rival SM Entertainment, making it SM’s largest single shareholder. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File) Photo: Ben Hider/Invision/AP/Ben Hider Previous Next

He said Hybe would also actively support SM artists’ endeavors. SM is behind popular K-pop acts such as boy-group NCT and girl-group aespa.

On Monday, SM’s CFO Jang Cheol-hyuk published a YouTube video criticizing Hybe’s takeover bid, arguing that such a move would lead to a monopolization of the industry, rising costs for fans. SM’s artists might be at a disadvantage to Hybe’s artists, he said.

Combined, both SM and Hybe account for 70% of revenues from albums and digital music in the K-pop industry.

“A lot of indicators of market share imply that HYBE’s acquisition of SM will undermine fair competition, which clearly shows that this acquisition is unfair,” Jang said. “Ultimately, K-pop fans will be the ones that will be most affected by the monopoly.”

Hybe’s bid for a bigger stake in SM came days after technology firm Kakao Corp said it would buy a 9.05% stake in SM through a rights offering and convertible shares and become a strategic partner of SM. SM had planned to expand its IP monetization and leverage Kakao’s messaging, social and entertainment platforms.

