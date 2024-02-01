Kris Jenner hopes to bring new slogan into Super Bowl forefront with cookie commercial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Jenner has a new term: “Twist on it.”

The driven matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family will bring the phrase to the Super Bowl forefront during her commercial. She will guest star in an ad for Oreo, which will be returning to the NFL’s biggest stage for the first time in a decade on Feb. 11.

“I come from a generation where it was all about the commercials for some of us,” said Jenner, who will appear in her first Super Bowl ad. “I love football, but I’m not as into football as maybe some of my male friends or my kids. So it’s always so exciting to wait for the commercials to come on and see what the brands would come up with. That was always embedded in my brain.”

Jenner is unsure if she’ll be watching the Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game from home or travel to Las Vegas to view in person. Either way, she’ll be on the lookout with family and friends for her cameo appearance in the commercial, where she takes viewers back to the mid-2000s.

In the flashback, she’s seen twisting the cookie before making the decision of taking her family into the reality television realm. It was a move that ultimately propelled them into superstardom.

“The concept was so playful, fun and really captured my quirky sense of humor,” said Jenner, who played a main role in her family’s first reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which launched in 2007. The success of the show led to several spin-offs before the family signed with Hulu for “ The Kardashians.”

In her family, Jenner said her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, came up with the concept of stacking each member’s favorite cookies in a jar in their kitchen. She said her and Khloe’s cookies of choice would be double-stuffed Oreos.

Jenner said she wouldn’t mind appearing in another commercial.

“I’m so excited to do this,” she said. “It’s so much fun. It’s such a part of my family’s history. We’ve been enjoying these cookies for decades. It’s such an honor.”

