La-Z-Boy, Wingstop rise; CoStar Group, ZipRecruiter fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $20.86 to $187.75.

The security software maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

CoStar Group Inc., down $3.89 to $72.13.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider gave investors a weak profit forecast.

SBA Communications Corp., down $13.79 to $259.

The communications tower operator said CEO Jeff Stoops will retire and be succeeded by Brendan Cavanagh.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $3.08 to $137.29.

The energy exploration and production company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up $4.15 to $31.63.

The furniture company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Wingstop Inc., up $12.79 to $179.

The restaurant chain reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

ZipRecruiter Inc., down $5.26 to $17.99.

The employment site gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $1.69 to $57.46.

The home builder reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.