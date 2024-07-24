Lamb Weston, Tesla fall; Tenet Healthcare, Mattel rise; Wednesday, 7/24/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $28.11 to $218.27

The electric vehicle maker said its profit for the spring fell 45% from a year earlier.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $7.93 to $173.86

Analysts pointed to pockets of weakness at Google’s parent company including weaker-than-expected growth in advertising at YouTube.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), down $21.12 to $57.50

The supplier of french fries warned of weaker demand because of “menu price inflation.”

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), up $8.63 to $147.31

The hospital operator reported earnings that easily beat forecasts and raised its outlook for the year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT), up $1.70 to $18.94

The Barbie maker delivered earnings that came in head of what analysts were expecting.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX), up $5.95 to $111.25

The data storage company reported profits that came in well ahead of forecasts and raised its outlook for the current quarter.

Otis Worldwide Inc. (OTIS), down $6.12 to $92.26

The maker of elevators and escalators reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter and cut its guidance for the full year.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX), up $2.67 to $32.39

The manufacturing services company delivered higher profits and revenue than analysts were expecting.

