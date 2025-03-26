Leaders of Brazil and Japan stress importance of multilateralism and agree to strengthen ties

TOKYO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stressed the importance of free trade and multilateralism and decried threats against democracy as he and Japan ‘s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed Wednesday to step up ties across the board.

The two leaders adopted an action plan for the next five years to bolster their cooperation in a wide range of areas from security to economy and trade to climate change.

Lula, in his opening remarks at the talks, said that now is a perfect time to reactivate their strategic partnership when democracy and multilateralism are threatened, protectionism is rising in a number of countries and there is something of a “cold war” between the United States and China.

Lula said it was extremely important for Brazil and Japan to reconfirm that democracy is the most important form of government and to ensure the importance of multilateralism and free trade.

“It is indispensable for Japan to cooperate with Brazil as partners in order to lead the international society toward harmony at a time of deepening confrontations and divisions,” Ishiba said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands after ending a joint press conference at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Brazil, the second largest steel exporter to the United States after Canada, and Japan, the sixth largest, both face a 25% duty as U.S. President Donald Trump steps up his threats to impos tariffs.

Ishiba told a joint news conference after the talks that under the action plan the two countries agreed to work together to strengthen peace and multinationalism and to cooperate in security, defense and other areas.

A 100-member Brazilian business delegation that accompanied Lula held an economic forum with their Japanese counterparts earlier Wednesday and the two sides later agreed to 80 public and commercial projects as part of the action plan, which also promotes supply chain resilience and food security.

Ishiba said he and Lula agreed with a proposal by the business leaders to elevate the economic cooperation between Japan and the South American trade bloc Mercosur to a strategic partnership.

The five-year action plan’s focus on climate change includes Japanese support for disaster resilience, decarbonization and fighting illegal deforestation in the Amazon region.

Ishiba said Brazil was a growing economic power that shares Japan’s principles and values.

Lula on Tuesday met with Emperor Naruhito and attended a state banquet at the State Guest House.

___

Associated Press video journalists Mayuko Ono and Ayaka McGill contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.