Lithuania vows to boost defense spending to 5-6% of GDP because of threat of Russian aggression

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has decided to raise its spending on defense to between 5% and 6% of overall national economic output starting in 2026 due to the threat of Russian aggression in the region, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said Friday.

The Baltic nation, which borders Russia, currently spends a bit over 3%. With the president’s pledge, it becomes the first NATO nation to vow to reach a 5% goal recently called for by President-elect Donald Trump.

Nausėda said the “historic decision” was taken by the State Defense Council on Friday.

Reaching that goal would make Lithuania the NATO country to spend the most on defense as a percentage of its economic output. The current leader is Poland, which already spends more than 4% and plans to go higher.

“The possibility of Russian military aggression is still real, but not imminent. We need to increase our efforts to strengthen defense and deterrence significantly, devoting more resources to this end,” Nausėda told reporters after the meeting in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

Trump has for years expressed skepticism about NATO, openly questioning the value of the alliance that has defined American foreign policy for decades and threatening not to defend members that fail to meet defense-spending goals.

Earlier this month Trump said NATO countries should spend at least 5% of GDP on defense, up from the current 2% target. He also said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging to NATO member Denmark.

“Our security is also assured by our membership in the NATO alliance, but it will only be effective if we are prepared to defend ourselves,” Nausėda said.

Speaking at the news conference alongside the president, Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said the additional financing would go toward advance payments on Leopard tanks, air defense systems and other equipment, which will help to accelerate deliveries.

