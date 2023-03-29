Macy’s Gennette to retire; Bloomingdale’s Spring is new CEO

Macy’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette will retire at the end of the fiscal year, and will be succeeded by Bloomingdale’s Chairman and CEO Tony Spring.

Gennette, 61, guided the retailer through the pandemic after taking the top job at Macy’s in March 2017. He became chairman the following year.

Spring, 58, will become president and CEO-elect immediately, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, and is expected to be appointed as permanent CEO in February. He will take a board seat on Saturday and will have an annual salary of $1 million, plus incentives.

Spring has been an executive vice president since 2021.

Macy’s board, which currently has 14 members, will increase its size to 16 directors.

Macy’s Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell will be taking on the additional role of chief operating officer. The 49 year-old has been CFO since 2020.

Macy’s Inc. is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Shares slipped 2% before the opening bell Wednesday.

