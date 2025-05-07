Merz stresses European unity and defense during his first trip as German chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Friedrich Merz plunged straight into international crises on his first full day as Germany’s new chancellor Wednesday, presenting a united front with France against U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war, demanding more aid for Gaza and announcing he soon would visit Ukraine.

Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron — firm believers in the European Union and leaders of the continent’s largest economies — used their first meeting since the German leader’s appointment Tuesday to show unity on Ukraine and other issues causing alarm in Europe. They vowed to strengthen the continent’s security and increase defense spending.

The tandem of Germany and France has long underpinned the 27-nation bloc, but lost some of its vigor in recent months as leaders in both countries wrestled with domestic issues.

In a joint news conference, Merz acknowledged that Europe still needs the U.S. for peace in Ukraine. “It is our firm conviction that we cannot end this war in Ukraine without further political and military engagement by the United States of America,” he said. “The Europeans cannot replace this at present.”

Both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been exerting pressure on the EU, forcing it to rethink its own security. It was not clear when Merz would visit Ukraine.

Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and former Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, attend a handover ceremony in the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ebrahim Noroozi

Macron said that France and Germany will “accelerate” defense cooperation, including jointly developing new defense technologies “necessary for the wars of tomorrow.” He listed working together on tanks, long-range missiles and combat aircraft. He also said that the countries would start regular meetings of a French-German defense council.

Merz also visited Poland on Wednesday and addressed his new government’s plans to station more police at Germany’s border to curb illegal migration and even turn away some asylum-seekers.

“If we, everybody together in the European Union, give the signal to those who are setting out for Europe without valid opportunities for entry, if we give this signal especially to the traffickers, that these routes are going to get a lot more difficult and that we are going to close them, then that is a joint and good signal,” Merz said during a joint news conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Demanding aid for Gaza

Merz and Macron also demanded that Israel allow humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. Israel cut off all aid to the territory over two months ago to try to pressure the Hamas militant group.

Israel is preparing to ramp up its campaign against Hamas in a devastating war now entering its 20th month. The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 52,000 people in Gaza, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian health officials, who don’t distinguish between combatants and civilians in their count.

Merz urged Israel to be “more responsible” — striking comments given Germany’s past and present support for Israel.

Macron said that France couldn’t, on the one hand, defend Ukrainians’ sovereign and territorial rights while ignoring the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, saying: “We cannot have double standards.”

Both men sought stability between India and Pakistan, saying they view the latest exchange of fire “between these two nuclear powers with the utmost concern.”

India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory early Wednesday, killing at least 31 people in what Pakistan’s leader called an act of war. India said it struck infrastructure used by militants linked to last month’s massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Merz’s historic defeat

The German leader’s trip to Paris came the day after his historic defeat in the first round of voting in the German parliament. No other postwar candidate for chancellor has failed to win on the first ballot. He won in the second.

Traditionally, newly elected chancellors make a point of visiting their big neighbors in the west and east on the first day in office to stress European unity.

Merz’s Paris stop showed that the new chancellor was plunging into world affairs, sending a message that Germany is back after his predecessor’s more timid approach. Macron touted their meeting as “a new page” in the French-German partnership.

In particular, France is looking for German backing for increased EU defense spending in the face of Russia’s threat as well as concerns that Trump is pivoting from its post-World War II relationship with Europe to focus on countering China.

The French president also said France and Germany would “act hand in hand” in the face of Trump’s tariffs and work for “a united European response and a balanced outcome that respects our interests.”

80th anniversary of World War II

The stops in Paris and Warsaw occurred on the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War II. The meeting with Macron was particularly loaded with symbolism for the two countries that were bitter enemies in World War I and II.

The first war ended with an armistice agreement signed in a railway car north of Paris. Nazi leader Adolf Hitler then used that railway car in accepting France’s capitulation in 1940, after its defenses succumbed to the German invasion.

“German-French friendship is a gift, a gift of forgiveness and reconciliation, especially for us Germans,” Merz said.

Poland’s leader re-affirmed his support for a strengthened European defense, which would include a stronger German military.

“It is not easy, considering history, to say out loud, as a Polish prime minister, that I would very much like Germany to arm itself faster and more intensively,” Tusk said. “Armed Germany in Poland is not a popular slogan, but fortunately today we live in times when there is a different Germany, a different Poland, different threats.”

___

Leicester reported from Paris. Philipp Jenne in Vienna and Rafal Niedzielski in Warsaw, Poland, contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.