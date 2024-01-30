Milan fashion house Moschino taps Adrian Appiolaza as its new creative director

ROME (AP) — Moschino on Tuesday named Adrian Appiolaza as the new creative director of the Milan-based fashion house.

Appiolaza, previously design director for women’s ready-to-wear at Loewe and Chloe, will debut his first collection for Moschino on Feb. 22 during the Fall-Winter 2024 womenswear previews of Milan Fashion Week, Moschino said in a statement.

Appiolaza will oversee the women’s, men’s and accessories collections of Moschino, which is known for its wacky designs. He reports to Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of the brand’s parent company, Aeffe SpA.

He takes over from Jeremy Scott, who resigned in March 2023. Scott’s first replacement, Davide Renne, died suddenly late last year after only days on the job.

