Morocco arrests 30 people suspected of trafficking newborns, report says

FES, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities arrested 30 people this week in the city of Fes on multiple charges as part of a wide-ranging case involving blackmail, threats and trafficking of newborn babies.

The North African country’s state-run news agency, MAP, reported on Wednesday that the suspects — including law enforcement agents, doctors, nurses and other health professionals — were arrested earlier this week. They are accused of working with unwed mothers to sell babies to families wishing to adopt.

Their scheme, the report said, also involved blackmail, fraud and theft of medications that are not sold without a prescription. Some suspects are accused of helping facilitate abortions, which are illegal outside of emergencies in Morocco.

