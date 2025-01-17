Next Week: Netflix earnings, leading economic indicators, existing home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming next week.

Binge this

Netflix delivers its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell Tuesday.

Analysts predict the streaming video pioneer will report earnings of $4.20 per share on about $10.1 billion in revenue. That would exceed its results in the same quarter of 2023. Wall Street will be focused on Netflix’s subscriber growth for the October-December period. In the third quarter, the company’s subscriber growth slowed 42% versus a year earlier.

Economic barometer

The Conference Board releases its monthly index of leading economic indicators Wednesday.

Economists expect that the index was unchanged last month from November, when it rose 0.3%. That marked the first monthly increase in the reading since February 2022. The index, derived from data that for the most part have already been reported individually, is designed to anticipate economic conditions three to six months out.

Leading indicators, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

July -0.5

Aug. -0.3

Sept. -0.4

Oct. -0.4

Nov. 0.3

Dec. (est.) 0.0

Source: FactSet

Homes sales update

The National Association of Realtors provides its latest monthly snapshot of U.S. home sales Friday.

Economists project that sales of previously occupied homes slowed last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.03 million homes. Elevated mortgage rates, rising prices and a still tight inventory of properties on the market have discouraged home shoppers, prolonging a national home sales slump that began in 2022.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

July 3.96

Aug. 3.88

Sept. 3.83

Oct. 3.96

Nov. 4.15

Dec. (est.) 4.03

Source: FactSet

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.