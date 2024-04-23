Novartis, Danaher rise; Nucor, Cadence Design Systems fall, Tuesday, 4/23/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Novartis AG (NVS), up $2.38 to $97.50.
The drugmaker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Danaher Corp. (DHR), up $17.40 to $253.48.
The industrial and medical device maker’s first-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), down $5.65 to $279.37.
The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs gave investors a weak earnings forecast.
General Motors Co. (GM), up $1.84 to $45.05.
The automaker raised its profit forecast for the year.
Nucor Corp. (NUE), down $14.65 to $176.98.
The steel maker’s earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Hibbett inc. (HIBB), up $13.89 to $86.38.
JD Sports Fashion is buying the sporting goods retailer for about $1.1 billion.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), up $6.31 to $135.24.
The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), down $1.95 to $18.90.
The iron miner’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.