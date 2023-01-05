NovoCure, Lamb Weston rise; RPM International, Amazon fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $2.02 to $83.12.

The e-commerce giant is cutting about 18,000 positions.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 72 cents to $1.69.

The home goods retailer warned investors of substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a “going concern”.

NovoCure Ltd., up $48.28 to $118.81.

The cancer therapy technology company gave investors an encouraging update on a study of lung cancer patients.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $8.55 to $96.03.

The french fry maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.32 to $39.97.

The maker of Chef Boyardee and Hunt’s ketchup reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

RPM International Inc., down $12.85 to $85.17.

The specialty chemicals company warned investors challenging economic conditions are hurting demand.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $22.48 to $208.68

The marketer of Corona beer and Robert Mondavi wine trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Western Digital Corp., up $2.18 to $35.23.

The hard drive maker reportedly resumed deal discussions with Japan’s Kioxia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.