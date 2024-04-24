Oil sprays from an ANA flight carrying 213 people as it lands in northern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Oil sprayed from an All Nippon Airways plane as it landed Wednesday at Shin Chitose airport in northern Japan, but none of the 213 people on board was injured, officials said.

The nonflammable oil from a control system evaporated as it contacted a hot engine, giving the appearance of smoke, ANA officials said. The leakage did not jeopardize the safety of those on board, they said. The leak triggered a warning in the cockpit and its cause was being investigated.

ANA flight 71, a Boeing 737-800, took off from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport with 204 passengers and nine crew members, the airline said. It landed safely and was later towed to the arrival terminal. All passengers and crew disembarked, the airline said.

The Chitose city fire department said it mobilized several fire engines.

One of the two runways at New Chitose airport near Sapporo was temporarily closed for removal of oil that leaked from the plane.

In January, a Japan Airlines flight and a coast guard plane collided and burst into flames at Haneda Airport. All 379 passengers and crew members were evacuated from the JAL plane and survived. The pilot of the coast guard plane was injured and five crew members were killed.

Later in January, a Korean Air plane carrying 289 people hit a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft when the ground vehicle that was pushing it slipped in the snow.

