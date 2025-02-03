Ontario premier says he’s ripping up contract with Musk’s Starlink in response to Trump tariffs

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province of Ontario said Monday he’s ripping up a contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet services in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said he is also banning American companies from provincial contracts, signed a $100-million Canadian (US$68 million) with Musk’s company in November to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.

“We’ll be ripping up the province’s contract with Starlink. Ontario won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy,” Ford said in a post on X.

Ford said starting Tuesday and until U.S. tariffs are removed, Ontario will ban American companies from provincial contracts.

“Canada didn’t start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we’re ready to win it,” said Ford, who called an election for his province last week.

