Oxford Industries, Scholastic fall, Activision rises

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Stifel Financial Corp., down $1.42 to $56.75.

The financial services company warned investors about weak investment banking revenue during the first quarter.

Nelnet Inc., down 55 cents to $89.67.

The student loan company is cutting staff because of lower servicing volumes for federal contracts.

Oxford Industries Inc., down $14.75 to $101.72.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Scholastic Corp., down $9.20 to $32.12.

The publishing, education and media company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Joann Inc., down 28 cents to $1.83.

The fabric and craft store chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.71 to $84.39.

Antitrust authorities in the U.K. dropped concerns that the deal would hurt the console gaming market.

Incyte Corp., down $2.03 to $70.23.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential blood disorder treatment.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 12 cents to $103.53

Energy stocks were mixed as crude oil prices fell and natural gas prices rose.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.