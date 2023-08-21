Palo Alto, Earthstone Energy rise; Napco Security, Nikola fall, Monday, 8/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Monday:

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), down $15.96 to $22.45.

The maker of electronic security devices overstated its net income throughout fiscal 2023.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU), up 65 cents to $11.85.

The hedge fund rejected an unsolicited takeover bid and expects its sale to Rithm Capital to close in the fourth quarter.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), down 42 cents to $1.54.

The electric vehicle maker announced an offering of bonds and said a recall could result in significant expenses.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), up $33.38 to $243.07.

The security software maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

VMware Inc. (VMW), up $6.80 to $161.67.

Broadcom received U.K. regulatory approval for its acquisition of the cloud computing company.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), up $20.14 to $832.54.

U.S. regulators OK’d the biopharmaceutical company’s higher dose formula of an eye disease drug Eylea.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), up $2.13 to $18.36.

Permian Resources is buying the oil and gas company.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), down $5.09 to $319.84.

The investment bank is reportedly considering selling its investment advisory business.

