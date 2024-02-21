Palo Alto Networks, Keysight fall; Garmin, Toll Brothers rise, Wednesday, 2/21/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), down $96.18 to $269.90.

The security software maker cut its billings forecast for the year.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), down $11.52 to $142.92.

The electronic measurement technology company’s profit forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), down $3.50 to $58.93.

The data center infrastructure and services company gave investors a discouraging financial forecast.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), up $12.20 to $134.95.

The maker of personal navigation devices beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), down $6.99 to $75.04.

The food and cosmetics ingredients suppliers made a weak revenue forecast and slashed its dividend.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), up $5.24 to $108.79.

The home builder beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), down $11.48 to $72.94.

The photovoltaic products maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), down $4.99 to $15.50.

The telehealth services provider gave investors a weak financial forecast for its current quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.