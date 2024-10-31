Paris court lifts ban on Israeli firms exhibiting their weapons at Euronaval trade show

PARIS (AP) — A Paris commercial court lifted a ban that had prevented Israeli defense companies from exhibiting weapons used by Israel’s military in the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon at the Euronaval trade exhibition.

The court’s ruling on Wednesday night came just days before the international naval defense show is set to open in Le Bourget, outside Paris.

The ban, imposed earlier this month, had sparked outrage from Israel, with officials accusing French President Emmanuel Macron ’s administration of discriminatory practices. Euronaval organizers had announced that Israeli companies could only participate if they did not exhibit equipment linked to operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised the court’s decision on X, calling it a “significant victory” for Israel. He added that the outcome was a “critical win for justice” and “a clear message against attempts to weaken Israel in its fight against forces of evil.”

The legal battle was driven by the Manufacturer’s Association of Israel and several defense companies, who filed a petition arguing that the ban violated free trade principles.

The French government defended the initial restrictions as consistent with its calls for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told parliament that promoting arms used in Gaza and Lebanon would undermine France’s diplomatic efforts. Despite this, the court sided with the petitioners, allowing Israeli firms like Rafael and Elbit Systems to present their full range of defense technology.

Euronaval, one of the premier naval defense exhibitions globally, will host over 300 companies from 30 countries. The event will open as war roils the Middle East, with exhibitors facing international scrutiny over arms sales fueling conflicts.

