Philippine leader emphasizes economic ties on visit to China

BEIJING (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for closer economic ties on a visit to China that seeks to sidestep territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The countries have both been rocked by economic crises linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are looking to recharge investments in bridges and other projects, along with tourism and agriculture.

The visit comes against the background of disputes over islands and waters in the strategic South China Sea. Accompanied by a large business delegation, Marcos has said he will seek to finalize major infrastructure agreements during the visit.

China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment.

In comments to the head of China’s ceremonial legislature, Li Zhanshu, Marcos said the two countries “be able to face the challenges and the different shocks that now we are already beginning to feel and will be continue to feel in the next few years.”

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., left, shakes hands with China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu in Beijing Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)

China’s increasingly assertive territorial claims have placed the Philippines in a quandary, most pointedly in regards to China’s claim to virtually the entire South China Sea. Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by a tribunal in The Hague brought by the Philippines that invalidated Beijing’s claims to the waterway.

China has since developed disputed reefs into artificial islands with airplane runways and other structures so they now resemble forward military bases.

Most recently, a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris that Philippine navy personnel had retrieved in the South China Sea last month.

China denied the forcible seizure. Marcos said he would seek further clarification on his visit to Beijing.

