Photronics, Dominion Energy fall; Roku, Express rise, Wednesday, 9/6/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday.
Roku Inc. (ROKU), up $5.15 to $88.88.
The streaming platform gave investors an encouraging financial update and said it’s cutting about 10% of its workforce.
Gitlab Inc. (GTLB), up $1.84 to $51.58.
The software company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), up $2.65 to $69.49.
The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.
AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), up $25.50 to $120.79.
The maker of unmanned aircraft raised its sales forecast for the year.
Dominion Energy Inc. (D), down 84 cents to $45.95.
The energy company is selling three natural gas distribution companies to Enbridge.
Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), up 33 cents to $8.71.
The video display maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Express Inc. (EXPR), up 33 cents to $8.53.
The clothing and accessories chain beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Photronics Inc. (PLAB), down $2.44 to $21.06.
The electronics imaging company’s third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
