Plexus, SunPower fall; Progress Software, Masonite International rise, Wednesday, 1/17/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Plexus Corp. (PLXS), down $6.53 to $94.99.
The Wisconsin-based manufacturing design company gave investors a weak sales forecast.
Progress Software Corp. (PRGS), up $1.59 to $55.20.
The business software maker’s fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
SunPower Corp. (SPWR), down 11 cents to $2.89.
The maker of solar panels and systems announced a restructuring plan.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV), down 68 cents to $4.52.
The sporting goods retailer gave investors a discouraging financial update.
Masonite International Corp. (DOOR), up $4.92 to $90.13.
The door maker for the housing industry terminated its plan to buy PGT Innovations.
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), down 73 cents to $35.63.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging financial update.
Impinj Inc. (PI), up $8.34 to $90.09.
The provider of radio frequency identification tags gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Eaton Corp. (ETN), down $3.81 to $237.93.
The power management company said Olivier Leonetti is replacing Thomas B. Okray as chief financial officer.
