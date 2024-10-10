Poland tightens visa rules as probe confirms previous government’s cash-for-visas scandal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is tightening its visa regulations as probes into alleged cash-for-visa scandal have confirmed irregularities under the previous right-wing government which cost the public purse millions of dollars, the foreign minister of this European Union country said Thursday.

Radek Sikorski said it will be much tougher now to obtain a visa for Poland, a document which gives access to unrestricted travel within Europe’s border-free Schengen zone, and the vetting of applicants will be stepped up. For example, student visa applications will be scrutinized to prevent situations in which they were only used as a means of getting into Europe.

On Thursday the state Supreme Audit Office released the report of its investigation into the Foreign Ministry and confirmed media allegations made last year that Polish consulates in Asia and Africa took thousands of dollars for each work visa, against regulations. One of the most egregious examples involved visas for dozens of farmers from India, who were described in their documents as Bollywood filmmakers.

The ministry lost control over the visa system, especially in the years 2018-2023, Sikorski told a news conference.

“We can confirm that, unfortunately, in a scandalous way, unlawful pressure was exercised over Polish consuls with the intention of increasing the number of visas issued to people … who should not necessarily obtain them, including the citizens of the Russian Federation,” Sikorski said.

Earlier this year, Sikorski’s initial reaction to the scandal was to hike visa fees, which used to be among Europe’s cheapest and attracted migrants from Asia and Africa seeking access to Europe via Poland. The cash-for-visa system was developed under the previous government of Law and Justice, in stark contrast to its anti-migrant policies and statements.

The report released Thursday said that between 2018 and early 2024, thousands of visas were issued to people who paid hefty sums to agencies cooperating with Polish consulates.

One agency alone issued more than 4,200 visas between Jan. 1, 2018 and March 29, 2024. Some applicants paid as much as 30,000 zlotys ($7,600; euro 7,000), according to the auditors.

The audit chamber is weighing whether to take the case to prosecutors.

