Powell Industries, Mastercard rise; Pinterest, Lantheus fall, Wednesday, 7/31/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), down $6.85 to $416.07.

The software giant reported weaker fourth-quarter revenue at its cloud computing business than Wall Street expected.

Mastercard Inc. (MA), up $13.35 to $460.80.

The processor of debit and credit card payments beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), up $1.73 to $68.78.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS), down $4.62 to $32.73.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Intel Corp. (INTC), up 55 cents to $30.68.

The chipmaker is reportedly planning to cut jobs.

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL), up $43.35 to $176.60.

The energy equipment company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), down $5.48 to $104.29.

The diagnostic imaging company trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Altria Group Inc. (MO), down $2.25 to $48.30.

The cigarette maker fell short of analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.