Pure Storage, Hormel Foods rise; WW International, First Advantage fall, Thursday, 2/29/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Okta Inc. (OKTA), up $18.28 to $105.58.

The cloud identity management company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), up $1.19 to $7.66.

The telemedicine company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), $34.03 to $229.54.

The educational technology company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), up $9.39 to $51.51.

The data storage company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

WW International Inc. (WW), down 73 cents to $3.08.

Oprah Winfrey will not stand for re-election to the weight-loss program operator’s board of directors.

First Advantage Corp. (FA), down $1.73 to $15.11.

The provider of background screening services gave investors a weak financial forecast for the year.

Hormel Foods Inc. (HRL), up $4.12 to $34.95.

The maker of Spam and Dinty Moore stew beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Best Buy Co. (BBY), up $2.67 to $82.35.

The electronics retailer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.