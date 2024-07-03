Quest Diagnostics, Southwest Airlines rise; Simulations Plus falls, Wednesday, 7/3/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Southwest Airlines Co., up 29 cents to $28.58.
The airline adopted a shareholder rights plan in an effort to stave off a potential takeover by activist investor Elliott Investment Management.
Newmont Corp., up $1.74 to $43.45.
The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.94 to $50.65.
The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.
General Motors Co., down 24 cents to $46.71.
New-vehicle sales in the U.S. barely rose in the second quarter as buyers balked at still-high prices
Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $4.26 to $149.90.
The medical laboratory operator is buying LifeLabs.
CureVac N.V., down 22 cents to $3.12.
The biopharmaceutical company is selling the rights for its Covid-19 and flu vaccines to GSK.
Simulations Plus Inc., down $6.97 to $39.89.
The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research trimmed its earnings forecast for its current quarter.
Marathon Oil Corp., up 19 cents to $28.77.
Energy stocks rose as oil prices edged higher.
