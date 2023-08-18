Ross Stores, Bloomin’ Brands rise; Farfetch, Keysight Technologies fall, Friday, 8/18/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), up $5.66 to $118.72

The discount clothing retailer reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH), down $2.15 to $2.61

The e-commerce fashion company reported sales that fell far short of forecasts and issued an outlook that disappointed investors.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), down $20.68 to $129.37

The maker of electronics testing equipment forecast quarterly earnings that were well below what analysts were expecting.

Bill Holdings Inc. (BILL), up $9.41 to $110.97

The cloud computing company reported quarterly results that came in well ahead of analysts’ estimates.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), up $5.07 to $142.66

The maker of manufacturing equipment for semiconductors reported results that easily beat forecasts.

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL), down $5.37 to $156.69

Despite reporting quarterly results that beat forecasts, the cosmetics company’s outlook fell short of what investors expected.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), up $2.23 to $27.85

Activist investor Starboard Value confirmed it had taken a 9.9% stake in the operator of Outback Steakhouse.

Buckle Inc. (BKE) up 92 cents to $37.36

The online seller of casual clothing and shoes reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

