Salesforce, Agilent fall; HP, Foot Locker rise, Thursday, 5/30/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Salesforce Inc. (CRM), down $55.05 to $216.58.

The software company’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), down $11.36 to $134.12.

The scientific instrument maker trimmed its earnings forecast for its fiscal year.

HP Inc. (HPQ), up $5.53 to $38.33.

The personal computer and printer maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), down 79 cents to $23.26.

The teen clothing retailer’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

UiPath Inc. (PATH), down $6.51 to $11.79.

The enterprise automation software developer cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI), down 45 cents to $33.73.

The owner of Michael Kors and other fashion brands reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL), up $4.56 to $27.08.

The shoe store beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), up $36.30 to $236.66.

The discount retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.

