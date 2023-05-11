Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead

BERLIN (AP) — A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving two people dead, authorities the company said.

The shooting occurred in Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, was taken into custody, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said.

Police received the first emergency calls around 7:45 a.m. (0545 GMT; 1:45 a.m. EDT) on Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman told the news agency dpa.

Police tweeted that there was no further danger to employees at the plant. Information about the suspect’s motive was not immediately available.

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that two people were killed at its Sindelfingen plant and said it was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news.”

Police emergency vehicles are parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023.. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed. (Julian Rettig/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julian Rettig An ambulance is parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed. (Julian Rettig/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julian Rettig Previous Next

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” the company’s statement said.

The sprawling Sindelfingen works employ around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to the company’s website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.