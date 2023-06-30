Smart Global, Progress Software rise; Nike falls, Friday, 6/30/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Nike Inc. (NKE), down $3.07 to $110.30
The purveyor of sneakers and other athletic apparel’s profits missed Wall Street’s forecasts.
Smart Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), up $2.71 to $29.34
The business technology company beat analysts’ third-quarter forecasts and said it stood to benefit from the recent AI boom.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), up 77 cents to $9.93
The biopharmaceutical company said it’s board is considering options including a sale.
Apple Inc. (AAPL), up $3.31 to $192.91
The iPhone designer is closing in on a stock market valuation of $3 trillion.
Progress Software Corp. (PRGS), up $3.07 to $57.95
The maker of OpenEdge business software reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
Circor International Inc. (CIR), up $2.60 to $56.40
KKR’s sweetened $56-a-share offer for Circor was accepted.
Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), down $1.45 to $245.40
The maker of Modelo beer reported strong quarterly results but lowered its full-year profit outlook.
Nikola Corp. (NKLA), up 17 cents to $1.43
The maker of zero-emission vehicles said it again complies with Nasdaq’s rule of keeping its stock price above $1.
