Sony Group, The Container Store rise; Alibaba, Smart Sand fall, Tuesday, 5/14/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS), up 4 cents to 92 cents.

The storage products retailer beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), down $5.93 to $78.67.

The online retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), up 96 cents to $9.76.

The mining company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Sony Corp. (SONY), up $4 to $80.15.

The electronics and media company reported a surge in profit during its last quarter.

Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND), up 26 cents to $4.87.

The Texas-based builder of highways, bridges and tunnels beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND), down 13 cents to $2.17.

The sand supply and services company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS), up $11.35 to $91.56.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

On Holding AG (ONON), up $5.01 to $35.70.

The Swiss athletic shoe brand’s sales forecast for the year surpassed analysts’ expectations.

