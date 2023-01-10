Sotera Health, Coinbase rise; Broadcom falls
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 45 cents to $2.07.
The home goods retailer said it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million in costs across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
Coinbase Global Inc., up $4.96 to $43.23.
The cryptocurrency trading platform is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs in less than a year.
Microsoft Corp., up $1.73 to $228.85.
The technology company is reportedly considering a $10 billion investment in chatbot creator OpenAI.
Sotera Health Co., up $8.61 to $17.25.
The lab testing services company announced a $408 million settlement over allegations of pollution at an industrial plant in Illinois.
Oak Street Health Inc., up $6.20 to $28.77.
CVS is reportedly considering buying the operator of primary care centers
Inari Medical Inc., up $3.56 to $67.56.
The medical device company gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Urban Outfitters Inc., up $2.20 to $27.66.
The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors an encouraging holiday sales report.
Broadcom Inc., down $1.96 to $574.93.
Apple will reportedly replace a component made by the chipmaker with one developed in-house.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.